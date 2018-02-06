10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS BATTERED

Downturns in Asia and Europe follow a dramatic sell-off on Wall Street that triggers concerns of a protracted bear market.

2. HOW TO REACT TO A DRAMATIC SELL-OFF IN SHARES

Stay calm. Experts say people should be making their investments as part of a long-term plan, one that won't be hijacked by a few days of losses.

3. HOW DEMOCRATS' CLASSIFIED MEMO DIFFERS FROM GOP

The document attempts to counter Republican arguments and evidence that criticized the methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.

4. WHAT PENCE ISN'T RULING OUT

The U.S. vice president says "we'll see" about meeting with North Korean officials as he prepares to attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

5. SAUDI ARABIA, AT WAR WITH YEMEN REBELS, SENDS AID TO NATION

The kingdom says it has spent nearly a billion dollars in aid to Yemen and plans to spend another $1.5 billion despite being a major cause of the country's humanitarian disaster.

6. FIRST AFGHAN FEMALE CODERS FIGHT AGAINST OPIUM

The game they created underscores Afghanistan's struggle to eradicate vast opium poppy fields ruled by the Taliban.

7. IT'S ALMOST SHOWTIME FOR SPACEX'S NEW ROCKET

Once the Falcon Heavy soars, carrying a cherry-red Tesla Roadster for dramatic flair, it will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.

8. TRUMP OPEN TO MOVING PUBLIC LAND BOSSES FROM WASHINGTON, DC

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees 388,000 square miles of public lands, mostly in the West, and some politicians say the agency's headquarters should be there.

9. CRANKY DAD ON 'FRASIER' DIES AT 77

John Mahoney played the blue-collar counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles Crane on the hit comedy for 11 years.

10. SUPER BOWL PARTY! FREE SUDS FOR EAGLES FANS

Revelers along the parade route in Philadelphia on Thursday will be able to indulge in free Bud Light at two dozen bars, thanks to a promise the beer maker made to an Eagles player before the season.