Taiwanese company Gogolook invests millions in developing AI and IoT technology

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese mobile application developer Gogolook, responsible for the application “Whoscall” has announced that it has invested NT$ 345 million (US$ 11.7 million) into the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.



The aim is to keep apace of the quickly developing tech revolution in order to maintain a sophisticated and secure database to protect Whoscall users, while also attracting more people to the service.



Gogolook’s Whoscall application is a very popular caller ID service, that automatically stores numbers in a database, to help users more easily screen calls coming from potentially malicious sources.



Liberty Times reports that the app has exceeded 60 million users worldwide over the past five years since the service launched. Now the company wants to prepare for the next stage in digital communication and information technology, by investing in AI technology.



The report suggests that the research’s primary goal is to analyze big data over long periods of time, to allow the company to analyze and simulate the behavior of potential or confirmed telecom fraud rings operating throughout the world. The application will likely assist the average user, as well as law enforcement agencies.



The company strives to help create a “zero-fraud environment” for the public, according to the Liberty Times.



The co-founder and CEO of Gogolook Guo Jianfu (郭建甫) says he hopes to continue providing the best user experience and products. The company is looking forward to turning what was a humble Taiwan start-up into a world class telecommunications enterprise.