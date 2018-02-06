Airport fog cancels Montenegro PM's visit to Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic's visit to nearby Kosovo has been cancelled due to the fog.

Kosovo government spokeswoman Donjeta Gashi said Tuesday Markovic's plane could not land at the Pristina airport.

Topping the scheduled agenda was a disputed border deal that the Kosovo Parliament has yet to pass. Doing so would give Kosovo citizens visa-free travel to the European Union's Schengen travel zone.

Montenegro recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Serbia opposes.