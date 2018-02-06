EU's Juncker warns Balkans hopefuls to fix border disputes

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is warning Balkan countries hoping to join the EU that none will be invited until they have resolved all border disputes with their neighbors.

Juncker told EU lawmakers Tuesday that "these problems must be resolved before there's an accession, or there will be no further accession."

His warning came after a speech to the European Parliament by Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Croatia and Slovenia — both EU members — are locked in a border dispute stemming from the breakup of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Among their points of dispute, they disagree over an international ruling granting Slovenia unhindered access to the Adriatic Sea.

Juncker suggested that Serbia and Montenegro might be able to join in 2025 if they meet all membership conditions.