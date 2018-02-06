Taipei International Sporting Goods Show to highlight innovative products: TAITRA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2018 Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO), one of the largest sporting goods shows in Taiwan, will take place March 8 to March 10 at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 & 3 in Taipei to showcase a full line-up of high quality innovative products, according to show organizer Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The show organizer said that experts from the sporting industry have been invited to speak during the show and share their insights about the latest trends in the marathon and fitness business.

Held in conjunction with the International Diving and Water Sports Show (DiWaS) and the Sports Textile and Accessory Expo (SPOMODE), TaiSPO 2018 will feature the latest and greatest in the world of fitness and sporting products, TAITRA said.

There will be various exclusive items on display at the show, ranging from fitness equipment, outdoor & camping supplies and sports gear, according to the show organizer.

Two of the most anticipated novelties at the show are the IoT/Wearable Zone, which will be displaying wearable training devices, and the Training Programs Zone for personal training classes, TAITRA said.

The event organizer said that "TaiSPO will continue to focus on fitness, camping, outdoor, and water sports equipment, as well as sportswear," adding that visitors can expect to see 300 exhibiting manufacturers and 1,800 exhibition stands and seize the“best opportunities to meet with suppliers in Taiwan and the Asia region to source new partners in the sporting industry."

The show will be open to trade visitors only on March 8-9 and open to trade visitors and members of the public on March 10 with tickets (tickets for adults: NT$200; for children, the elderly, and the disabled : NT$100).

(Video by TAITRA)