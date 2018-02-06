Taiwan stock market suffers largest loss in 17 years after Dow plunge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the Dow Jones industrial average plunged by over 1,000 points or nearly 5 percent on Monday, Taiwan's stock market also dropped by over 500 points, also by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday.

In response to the previous day's loss of 1,175 by the Dow Jones industrial average on Monday, or 4.6 percent, at 24, 345.75, the Taiwan stock exchange also fell sharply today by 542.25 points or 4.95 percent to 10,404. This marked the largest single day plunge in Taiwan's stock market since March 13, 2000, when the market dropped by 627.65 points, or 6.18 percent, and the sixth worst fall in the market in history, CNA cited dealers as saying.

The slump in the U.S. market started on Friday, when investors began concerned that inflation would rise and the new Fed chair could raise interest rates sooner than expected to combat it. In the U.S., energy firms, banks, and industrial companies were worst hit.

David Kelly, the chief global strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management told the Associated Press that it was largely a correction from an extended bull market, "It's like a kid at a child's party who, after an afternoon of cake and ice cream, eats one more cookie and that puts them over the edge."