Bishan Campground in Taipei to reopen to public on February 18 after a six-month revamp

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Bishan Campground (碧山露營場) in Taipei’s Neihu District will reopen to the public on February 18 during the Lunar New Year holiday after being closed for a six-month revamp, according to an announcement on the campground’s website.

Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO), which manages the campground, said that many outdoor-minded citizens have already booked the campground to spend their Lunar New Year holiday, adding that roaming in forests and mountains is a very special way of welcoming the Lunar New Year.

The GEO said the number of sites at the newly renovated Bishan Campground has increased from 27 to 42 after the revamp to allow more space for more citizens to stay overnight in the forest at one time. The newly revamped campground has also overcome the disadvantage of the slanting terrain by replacing the planks with spacious wooden platforms, making the campsite into a barrier-free environment.



GEO Forest Recreation Section chief Sun Shu-hisa (孫淑霞) said that people wishing to camp here need to reserve sites online 30 days in advance, but the campground has been fully booked for the Lunar New Year holiday period.

However, Sun said that hikers are still welcome to walk up to the campground to enjoy the fresh air and views of the Taipei basin during the Lunar New Year holiday but must remember not to disturb the peace of the campers.

To apply for a camp site at the Bishan Campground, please visit the GEO website and make an online application.

Transportation:

By car: Drive up the Bixi Road of Transport (碧溪產業道路) from Sec. 3 of Zhishan Rd. (至善路三段) to reach the campground's parking lot

By public transportation: Get off at MRT Neihu Station and walk to Bishan Rd. or Neihu Precinct to take S2 Bus, get off at Bishan Temple (碧山巖), then walk up to the campground along the driveway

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

