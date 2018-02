Agency oversees vast tracts of public land in American West

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees about 385,000 square miles (997,000 square kilometers) in 12 Western states. The area the bureau managed in those states in 2016, and the share of those states' total area under bureau administration:

Alaska: 112,845 square miles (292,267 square kilometers), 17 percent

Arizona: 19,069 square miles (49,388 square kilometers), 16.7 percent

California: 24,016 square miles (62,000 square kilometers), 14.7 percent

Colorado: 13,027 square miles (33,739 square kilometers), 12.5 percent

Idaho: 18,150 square miles (47,008 square kilometers), 21.7 percent

Montana: 12,484 square miles (32,333 square kilometers), 8.5 percent

Nevada: 73,395 square miles (190,092 square kilometers), 66.4 percent

New Mexico: 22,026 square miles (57,047 square kilometers), 18.1 percent

Oregon: 25,226 square miles (65,335 square kilometers), 25.6 percent

Utah: 35,658 square miles (92,353 square kilometers), 42 percent

Washington: 670 square miles (1,735 square kilometers), 0.9 percent

Wyoming: 28,711 square miles (74,361 square kilometers), 29.4 percent

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Census Bureau