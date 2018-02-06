Ex-leader wants India to intervene to free Maldives judges

Policemen arrest former Maldives president and opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, center, after the government declared a 15-day state of emergen
MALE, Maldives (AP) — The main political rival to the president of the Maldives has called for India to send an envoy — backed by its military — to free imprisoned Supreme Court justices and political prisoners.
Mohammed Nasheed made the request in a Tuesday statement.
He also called on the U.S. to stop Maldives government officials from making transactions through U.S. banks.
There's a history of Indian military involvement in the Maldives.
In 1988, Sri Lankan militants working for a Maldivian businessman tried to take control of the country and seized control of many government buildings.
Then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who is the half brother of the current president, asked for Indian military help to drive back the militants. India dispatched 1,600 paratroopers to the Maldives, who quickly restored Gayoom's control.