High Fives and a black eye: Scenes from Oscar Nominees Lunch

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Oscar nominees luncheon brings together A-listers and rising stars — artists from every aspect of filmmaking — for an afternoon of celebration and mutual fandom.

Monday's event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was no exception. With little on the agenda other than posing for a group photo, the annual gathering is a chance for nominees to bask in their exalted status together before the Academy Awards are presented on March 4.

First-time acting nominees Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya high-fived at every opportunity. Jordan Peele chatted with Willem Dafoe. Greta Gerwig connected with Meryl Streep.

But the nominee having the most fun was Kobe Bryant, whose "Dear Basketball" is up for animated short. Bryant wore a permanent grin and posed for photos with anyone who asked.