Photo of the Day: Taipei skyline at night

German photographer captures stunning image of Taipei's skyline at night from Bishan Temple in Taipei

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/06 16:03

Photo of Taipei skyline by Joscha Kirschke.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A German entrepreneur has captured a spectacular photo of Taipei's skyline at night from the Bishan Temple in Taipei's Neihu District. 

Joscha Kirschke, 25, took the photos during a 6-month exchange program in Taiwan. During his stay, he traveled extensively in Taiwan, eventually logging 3,000 kilometers on his scooter touring around the coastline of the country. 

Kirschke selected Bishanyan  Kaizhang Shengwang Temple (碧山巖開漳聖王廟) to take this photo as it is, "one of my favorite spots in Taipei because there were no tourists at all and it is such a peaceful atmosphere. I've done a lot of reading and "recharging of inner batteries" in the halls of that temple."

Kirschke also says that Taiwan sparked his passion for photography and he uses a 15-year-old Konica Minolta 7D to take photos.

More of Kirschke's photos can be seen on his Instagram page @joschabear.
