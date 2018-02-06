North Korean cheering group to arrive in South for Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says 280 North Koreans, including 229 members of a state-trained cheering group, will arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the group will cross the land border and will also include North Korean Olympic officials, journalists and members of a taekwondo demonstration team.

The announcement came hours before a North Korean ferry carrying a 140-member art troupe was expected to arrive in a South Korean port.

The Koreas are cooperating for a series of conciliatory measures during the Olympics, which Seoul sees as an opportunity to ease tensions with the North following an extended period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

The Olympics begin on Friday.