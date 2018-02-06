Taipei unveils 2018 Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for upcoming lantern festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-chun (陳景峻) unveiled the Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for the upcoming lantern festival during a press event on February 2.



A single sheet of paper can be folded into the mini lantern that is shaped like an adorable, energetic puppy in 10 minutes, Chen said, adding that the paper artwork will be well-received among the public.



As to the much-anticipated annual lantern fest, the deputy mayor said that buoyed by the success of last year’s event, which took place for the first time in Ximending, the city government has set out to organize another successful Taipei International Lantern Festival under the theme “Happiness GoGo.” The unexpected popularity of last year’s nine-day showcase attracted 3 million visitors, tripling revenues for local businesses, according to the deputy mayor.



Chen said that the city agencies will present a memorable event in collaboration with cultural groups, including flash mob activities.



From February 24 through March 4, the 2018 Taipei International Lantern Festival will take place in Ximending, centered on the North Gate and the Red House. The main lantern is slated for debut next week, Chen added.