  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei unveils 2018 Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for upcoming lantern festival

Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-chun (陳景峻) unveiled the Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for the upcoming lantern festival during a press event on February 2  

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/06 14:35

Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-chun (center) unveils the mini lantern for the upcoming lantern festival (photo from Taipei Department of Information an

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-chun (陳景峻) unveiled the Year-of-the-Dog mini lantern for the upcoming lantern festival during a press event on February 2.
 
A single sheet of paper can be folded into the mini lantern that is shaped like an adorable, energetic puppy in 10 minutes, Chen said, adding that the paper artwork will be well-received among the public.
 
As to the much-anticipated annual lantern fest, the deputy mayor said that buoyed by the success of last year’s event, which took place for the first time in Ximending, the city government has set out to organize another successful Taipei International Lantern Festival under the theme “Happiness GoGo.” The unexpected popularity of last year’s nine-day showcase attracted 3 million visitors, tripling revenues for local businesses, according to the deputy mayor. 
 
Chen said that the city agencies will present a memorable event in collaboration with cultural groups, including flash mob activities.
 
From February 24 through March 4, the 2018 Taipei International Lantern Festival will take place in Ximending, centered on the North Gate and the Red House. The main lantern is slated for debut next week, Chen added.
Ximending
Taipei International Lantern Festival
Chen Chin-chun
Happiness GoGo
North Gate
Red House

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei, New Taipei libraries share resources to benefit cardholders
2018/02/05 14:37
Internet personality Rifat tours Taiwan by bus
2017/11/23 13:40
Man working at Taiwan’s Ximending clothing shop infected with German measles
2017/09/02 14:53
Taipei North Gate Square launched after renovation
2017/08/04 20:37
Taipei's North Gate Plaza to be unveiled soon
2017/07/26 21:42