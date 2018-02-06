|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Toronto
|36
|16
|.692
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|25
|.500
|12
|New York
|23
|31
|.426
|16
|Brooklyn
|19
|35
|.352
|20
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Miami
|29
|25
|.537
|2½
|Charlotte
|23
|30
|.434
|8
|Orlando
|16
|36
|.308
|14½
|Atlanta
|16
|37
|.302
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Indiana
|30
|25
|.545
|2
|Detroit
|26
|26
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|18
|35
|.340
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|13
|.745
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|21
|.618
|6
|New Orleans
|28
|25
|.528
|11
|Memphis
|18
|34
|.346
|20½
|Dallas
|17
|37
|.315
|22½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|24
|.556
|3
|Denver
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Portland
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Utah
|25
|28
|.472
|7½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|25
|.519
|13½
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|31
|.404
|19½
|Phoenix
|18
|36
|.333
|23½
|Sacramento
|17
|36
|.321
|24
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 99, New York 96
Boston 97, Portland 96
Milwaukee 109, Brooklyn 94
Toronto 101, Memphis 86
L.A. Lakers 108, Oklahoma City 104
Charlotte 115, Phoenix 110
|Monday's Games
Detroit 111, Portland 91
Washington 111, Indiana 102
Orlando 111, Miami 109
Utah 133, New Orleans 109
Denver 121, Charlotte 104
Sacramento 104, Chicago 98
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 101
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.