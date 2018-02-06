Celeb birthdays for the week of Feb. 11-17

Feb. 11: Actor Burt Reynolds is 82. Actress Tina Louise ("Gilligan's Island") is 80. Musician Sergio Mendes is 77. Actress Carey Lowell ("Law and Order") is 57. Singer Sheryl Crow is 56. Actress Jennifer Aniston is 49. Singer D'Angelo is 44. Actor Brice Beckham ("Mr. Belvedere") is 42. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 41. Singer-actress Brandy ("Moesha") is 39. Country musician Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 38. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 38. Singer Kelly Rowland is 37. Actress Natalie Dormer ("Game of Thrones") is 36. Singer Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane) is 34. Actress Q'orianka Kilcher ("The New World") is 28. Actor Taylor Lautner is 26.

Feb. 12: Movie director Franco Zeffirelli is 95. Actor Joe Don Baker is 82. Country singer Moe Bandy is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 68. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 68. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 66. Actress Joanna Kerns is 65. Actor-talk-show host Arsenio Hall is 62. Actor Josh Brolin is 50. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 50. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 48. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 47. Actor Jesse Spencer is 39. Rapper Gucci Mane is 38. Actress Sarah Lancaster ("Chuck") is 38. Actress Christina Ricci is 38. Actress Jennifer Stone ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 25. Actresses Baylie and Rylie Cregut ("Raising Hope") are 8.

Feb. 13: Actress Kim Novak is 85. Actor George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") is 84. Actor Bo Svenson ("Walking Tall") is 77. Singer-bassist-actor Peter Tork of The Monkees is 76. Actress Carol Lynley is 76. Actress Stockard Channing is 74. Talk- show host Jerry Springer is 74. Singer Peter Gabriel is 68. Actor David Naughton is 67. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 57. Actor Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") is 52. Actress Kelly Hu ("Martial Law") is 50. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 47. Bassist Todd Harrell of 3 Doors Down is 46. Singer Feist is 42. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 39. Actress Mena Suvari is 39. Drummer Dash Hutton of Haim is 33.

Feb. 14: TV personality Hugh Downs ("20/20") is 97. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 79. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 75. TV personality Pat O'Brien ("The Insider," ''Access Hollywood") is 70. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 70. Actor Ken Wahl ("Wiseguy") is 61. Actress Meg Tilly is 58. Actress Sakina Jaffey ("House of Cards") is 56. Actor Enrico Colantoni ("Just Shoot Me") is 55. Actor Zach Galligan ("Gremlins") is 54. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 52. Actor Simon Pegg is 48. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 46. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 46. Actor Jake Lacy ("The Office") is 32. Actor Brett Dier ("Jane the Virgin") is 28. Actor Freddie Highmore is 26.

Feb. 15: Actress Claire Bloom is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 77. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 74. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 74. Actress Jane Seymour is 67. Singer Melissa Manchester is 67. Actress Lynn Whitfield ("Madea's Family Reunion") is 65. Cartoonist Matt Groening ("The Simpsons") is 64. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 59. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 58. Actor Steven Michael Quezada ("Breaking Bad") is 55. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 54. Actress Renee O'Connor ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 47. Actress Sarah Wynter ("24") is 45. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 42. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 42. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 38. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 34. Actress Natalie Morales ("The Grinder," ''90210") is 33. Actress Amber Riley ("Glee") is 32.

Feb. 16: Actor Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett in "The Empire Strikes Back") is 73. Actor William Katt ("Greatest American Hero") is 67. Singer James Ingram is 66. Actor LeVar Burton is 61. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 60. Actress Lisa Loring ("The Addams Family") is 60. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 57. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 53. Actor Mahershala Ali ("House of Cards") is 44. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 40. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 36. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 31. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of the rock group Haim is 29. Actress Elizabeth Olsen ("Martha Marcy May Marlene") is 29.

Feb. 17: Actor Hal Holbrook is 93. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 84. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 83. Actress Christina Pickles ("The Wedding Singer," ''St. Elsewhere") is 83. Actress Brenda Fricker is 73. Actress Rene Russo is 64. Actor Richard Karn ("Home Improvement") is 62. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 56. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 55. Singer Chante Moore is 51. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 48. Actor Dominic Purcell ("Prison Break") is 48. Actress Denise Richards is 47. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 46. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 46. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 44. Country singer Bryan White is 44. Actress Kelly Carlson ("Nip/Tuck") is 42. Actor Jason Ritter ("Joan of Arcadia") is 38. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 37. Actor Chord Overstreet ("Glee") is 29. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 27.