Trump's bipartisan State of the Union talk already long gone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and maybe even "treasonous" for failing to show sufficient adulation during his State of the Union speech.

Trump is also accusing Democrats of not wanting to secure the nation's borders, saying, "They don't care about the security of our country."

The president's remarks Monday came a week after he stood before the nation and called for a new era of bipartisan cooperation. The escalating rhetoric is making it harder to imagine the two sides coming together to reach deals on key issues including immigration and funding the government for longer than a few weeks.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi responded that Americans should be alarmed that Trump "is working to make loyalty to him synonymous with loyalty to our country."