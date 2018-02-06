House committee votes to release Democrats' classified memo

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Committee on Intelligence, speaks during a media availability after a closed-door meeting of t
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has voted to release a second classified memo about whether the FBI and Justice Department conspired against President Donald Trump.
Democrats on the panel wrote the memo in an effort to counter some of the arguments and evidence put forward by Republicans in a document of their own, declassified by Trump last week. The GOP memo criticizes the methods the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on a onetime Trump campaign associate.
Trump has five days to decide whether to allow the Democratic memo's publication.
The battle of classified memos has further deepened the partisan divide on the House committee investigating Russian election meddling and possible connections between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.