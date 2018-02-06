Victims push for accountability after latest Nassar sentence

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The worst sex-abuse case in sports history has ended with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar.

His victims vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world. Investigations into the disgraced doctor's misconduct will go on long after he's locked up in a federal prison.

The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was handed down on Monday and was for Nassar's molestation of young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

The sentence is largely symbolic because Nassar, who pleaded guilty, is already assured of spending the rest of his life behind bars. Before serving his two state terms, he must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.