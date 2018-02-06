Victims push for accountability after latest Nassar sentence

Larry Nassar, right, listens near defense attorney Matthew Newberg as Judge Janice Cunningham (pictured on the monitor) sentences Nassar at Eaton Coun
Defense attorney Matthew Newberg, left, signs court documents after Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced Larry Nassar, right, at Eaton County Circuit Cou
Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham delivers her sentence Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, on the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Cour
Susan Thomashaw hugs lead prosecutor Angela Povilaitis Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, after the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Char
Melissa Alexander Vigogne wipes tears from her eyes Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, after the third and final day of sentencing of Larry Nassar in Eaton County
Rachael Denhollander hugs Det. Lt. Andrea Munford Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, after the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Court in Charlotte
Former gymnast Larissa Boyce hugs assistant prosecutor Robyn Liddell Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, after the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County
Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham addresses Larry Nassar Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, on the third and final day of sentencing in Eaton County Co
Larry Nassar, right, appears for his sentencing near defense attorney Matthew Newberg at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb.
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis, right, smiles after Larry Nassar's sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis points at Larry Nassar while giving her closing statement during Nassar's sentencing at Eaton Co
Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. The former Michigan State Univers
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The worst sex-abuse case in sports history has ended with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar.
His victims vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world. Investigations into the disgraced doctor's misconduct will go on long after he's locked up in a federal prison.
The latest sentence of 40 to 125 years was handed down on Monday and was for Nassar's molestation of young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.
The sentence is largely symbolic because Nassar, who pleaded guilty, is already assured of spending the rest of his life behind bars. Before serving his two state terms, he must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.