China solar supplier grows in India to avoid trade controls

BEIJING (AP) — One of China's biggest makers of solar panels says it will invest $309 million to expand manufacturing in India to guard against what it said is a rising threat of import controls in the United States and other markets.

Longi Solar's announcement Tuesday follows Washington's decision in January to raise import duties on Chinese solar modules and an Indian regulator's proposal for a "safeguard tariff" of up to 70 percent on similar products.

The company's strategy director, Max Xia, said Longi Solar is investing in India and Malaysia to "prepare for the possibility" of additional import controls.

Chinese solar manufacturers are shifting production to India, Southeast Asia and other countries, which complicates efforts by the United States and Europe to control what they complain is unfairly low-priced imports.