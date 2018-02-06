|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|14
|3
|75
|189
|140
|17-5-1
|19-9-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|50
|31
|11
|8
|70
|164
|121
|18-6-4
|13-5-4
|11-1-2
|Toronto
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|179
|154
|15-8-2
|16-11-3
|6-5-1
|Washington
|52
|30
|17
|5
|65
|162
|152
|19-8-1
|11-9-4
|9-5-3
|New Jersey
|51
|27
|16
|8
|62
|154
|151
|15-8-3
|12-8-5
|7-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|54
|29
|22
|3
|61
|164
|162
|19-7-1
|10-15-2
|11-5-0
|Columbus
|52
|27
|21
|4
|58
|137
|147
|16-9-1
|11-12-3
|8-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|26
|22
|6
|58
|181
|197
|14-8-4
|12-14-2
|8-7-1
|Philadelphia
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|150
|154
|13-9-5
|11-10-4
|5-4-4
|Carolina
|53
|24
|21
|8
|56
|143
|162
|12-9-4
|12-12-4
|6-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|25
|23
|5
|55
|156
|162
|17-9-3
|8-14-2
|7-6-3
|Florida
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|143
|163
|12-8-3
|10-14-3
|8-4-1
|Detroit
|51
|21
|22
|8
|50
|134
|151
|11-10-7
|10-12-1
|6-10-2
|Montreal
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|139
|164
|14-10-5
|8-15-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|51
|17
|25
|9
|43
|132
|176
|10-11-5
|7-14-4
|5-9-3
|Buffalo
|52
|14
|29
|9
|37
|117
|171
|6-15-3
|8-14-6
|3-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|52
|35
|13
|4
|74
|177
|140
|19-3-2
|16-10-2
|12-1-1
|Nashville
|51
|32
|12
|7
|71
|161
|131
|18-5-3
|14-7-4
|10-4-2
|Winnipeg
|53
|31
|13
|9
|71
|172
|140
|19-3-2
|12-10-7
|8-5-2
|St. Louis
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|153
|134
|18-10-0
|14-9-3
|7-4-1
|Dallas
|54
|31
|19
|4
|66
|167
|140
|19-8-1
|12-11-3
|8-10-0
|San Jose
|52
|28
|16
|8
|64
|152
|142
|14-7-3
|14-9-5
|12-2-3
|Minnesota
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|153
|150
|18-4-4
|10-15-1
|8-9-0
|Los Angeles
|52
|28
|19
|5
|61
|148
|126
|13-9-3
|15-10-2
|7-9-3
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|164
|149
|18-7-1
|10-12-3
|7-7-1
|Calgary
|52
|26
|18
|8
|60
|147
|149
|13-13-3
|13-5-5
|8-6-3
|Anaheim
|54
|25
|19
|10
|60
|151
|156
|14-9-3
|11-10-7
|8-5-5
|Chicago
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|153
|145
|12-10-3
|12-10-5
|6-7-2
|Edmonton
|51
|23
|24
|4
|50
|144
|163
|12-13-2
|11-11-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|52
|21
|25
|6
|48
|137
|168
|10-14-3
|11-11-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|52
|12
|31
|9
|33
|119
|182
|6-16-3
|6-15-6
|1-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas 4, Washington 3
San Jose 3, Carolina 1
Montreal 4, Ottawa 1
|Monday's Games
Toronto 7, Anaheim 4
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Dallas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Edmonton 6, Tampa Bay 2
|Tuesday's Games
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.