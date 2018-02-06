Hualien quakes sign that Taiwan has entered 100-year earthquake cycle: Researcher

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A geology professor at National Central University (NCU) professor theorizes that the recent cluster of earthquakes around Hualien indicate that Taiwan is now completing a 100-year earthquake cycle in which major temblors on a scale of a magnitude 8 could occur within a decade.

On Feb. 4, there were 28 earthquakes recorded coming from just off the coast of Hualien, with 12 occurring in a single hour, the largest of which was a magnitude 5.8 temblor. The pattern continued with ten more earthquakes on Monday.

In an interview with ETtoday, NCU professor Lee Chyi-tyi (李錫堤) said that earthquakes are cyclical and in the last century in Taiwan there were two quakes with a magnitude over 8: one in 1910, which was centered off the coast of Yilan and registered 8.3 on the Richter Scale, while and the other in 1920, which also registered a 8.3, was centered off the coast of Hualien. The country has already reached the centennial of one of the 1910 temblors and will soon reach the other in two years.

Lee told ETtoday, "For the next 10 years in Hualien, The probability of a magnitude 8 earthquake occurring is high, and I predict that there will be another earthquake (similar in size) in 2025. "

The 28 earthquakes that struck on Sunday, including the magnitude 5.8 quake, all originated from a relatively shallow depth of within 20 kilometers, therefore the effects were more obvious to the public, said Lee.

Lee said that the multiple quakes experienced on Feb. 4 were part of an "earthquake swarm," which was caused by a small area experiencing great pressure and continued to "twitch" as tectonic forces continued to converge on the area. He said that the cluster of quakes makes it difficult to ascertain the pattern of the main earthquake. "and the quakes last night took place at sea cliffs and mountains beneath the ocean along a major fault line."

Lee said that the temblors were caused by the Philippine Sea Plate subsiding under the Eurasian Plate. He said that, "Earthquakes are cyclical and it is about time again. I estimate that a magnitude 8 earthquake will strike in the next 10 years. This probability is too high and after 2/3 of the time (since the last major quake), the frequency of earthquakes will increase again."

Lee first put forward the theory that Taiwan has a hundred year cycle after the magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off of Hualien on June 29, 2013. It was at this time that he theorized that the area off of Hualien where the Philippine Sea Plate and Eurasian Plate meet is on a 100 year cycle, with a magnitude 7.7 striking Hualien in 1815 and a magnitude 8.3 striking the same area in 1920.