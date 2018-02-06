Josi scores in OT to rally Predators past Islanders, 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Roman Josi scored the winner 3:42 into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators past the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday night.

Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville, which improved to 9-1-2 in its last 12 games. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 shots.

On the winner, Nick Bonino sent a saucer pass across the front to Josi, who tapped it into the open net with Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak out of position.

John Tavares, Ryan Pulock, Casey Cizikas and Nick Leddy scored for New York, which lost for the third time in four games after the All-Star break. Halak finished with 42 saves and Andrew Ladd and Brock Nelson added two assists each.

Both teams had chances earlier in the extra period. Tavares had hit a crossbar 32 seconds in and Rinne made a sliding stop to his left to deny Mathew Barzal less than 90 seconds later. Halak denied attempts by Victor Arvidsson and Craig Smith in close.

Trailing 4-3, the Predators pulled Rinne for an extra skater with a little more than two minutes to go, and Johansen knocked in the rebound of P.K. Subban's shot from center point with 43 seconds left to tie it.

With the Islanders leading 3-2 after 20 minutes, Leddy doubled the lead as his shot from the right got through traffic, went off a Predators player and slid past Rinne at 3:39 of the second. It was Leddy's eighth of the season and gave him a goal in two straight games after a 30-game drought.

Nashville, which outshot New York 18-11 in the first period, kept up the pressure and had a 19-9 advantage in the middle period.

Jarnkrok pulled the Predators to 4-3 with his 12th with 3:35 left in the second as he knocked in a loose puck after Halak stopped Scott Hartnell's attempt. Islanders coach Doug Weight challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood after a video review.

Tavares got New York on the board first with a power-play goal 4:55 in. He got a pass from Josh Bailey in front and tapped it past Rinne for his 27th. Bailey set career highs with 44 assists and 57 points on the play, topping the marks he set last season.

Fiala then scored twice 1:28 apart to put the Predators ahead. On the first, Kyle Turris sent a pass in front from the left corner and Fiala put it past Halak to tie the score. He then made it 2-1 as he put in the loose puck off a rebound on the right doorstep for his 17th with 6:33 remaining. It gave Fiala his second straight two-goal game, and third in the last seven.

Nashville's lead lasted just 38 seconds as Pulock brought the puck up the right side and fired a slap shot past Rinne to tie it with his fifth.

Cizikas then regained the lead for the Islanders less than three minutes later as he brought the puck up the right side along the boards, skated into the corner and cut to the net along the goal line and put it in for his sixth with 2:57 remaining.

NOTES: Nashville was without LW Filip Forsberg, who served the first of his three-game suspension for a late hit on the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey in the Predators' win Saturday night. ... The Predators, averaging a league-high 12.2 penalty minutes per game coming in, had 10 minutes against the Islanders. ... New York won the first meeting this season, 6-2 at Nashville on Oct. 28. ... The Islanders have allowed 225 shots on goal the last five games. They have given up at least 30 in 20 straight games. ... New York D Scott Mayfield was hit in the foot by a shot from Subban in the first period, and did not return after the first intermission.

UP NEXT:

Predators: At Toronto on Wednesday night in the second of a four-game trip.

Islanders: At Buffalo on Thursday night before a four-game homestand.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at https://twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey