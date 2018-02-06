All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 52 36 13 3 75 187 134 17-5-1 19-8-2 9-3-1 Boston 50 31 11 8 70 164 121 18-6-4 13-5-4 11-1-2 Toronto 55 31 19 5 67 179 154 15-8-2 16-11-3 6-5-1 Washington 52 30 17 5 65 162 152 19-8-1 11-9-4 9-5-3 New Jersey 51 27 16 8 62 154 151 15-8-3 12-8-5 7-6-1 Pittsburgh 54 29 22 3 61 164 162 19-7-1 10-15-2 11-5-0 Columbus 52 27 21 4 58 137 147 16-9-1 11-12-3 8-6-2 N.Y. Islanders 54 26 22 6 58 181 197 14-8-4 12-14-2 8-7-1 Philadelphia 52 24 19 9 57 150 154 13-9-5 11-10-4 5-4-4 Carolina 53 24 21 8 56 143 162 12-9-4 12-12-4 6-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 52 25 22 5 55 155 160 17-9-3 8-13-2 7-6-3 Florida 50 22 22 6 50 143 163 12-8-3 10-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 51 21 22 8 50 134 151 11-10-7 10-12-1 6-10-2 Montreal 53 22 25 6 50 139 164 14-10-5 8-15-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 51 17 25 9 43 132 176 10-11-5 7-14-4 5-9-3 Buffalo 52 14 29 9 37 117 171 6-15-3 8-14-6 3-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 52 35 13 4 74 177 140 19-3-2 16-10-2 12-1-1 Nashville 51 32 12 7 71 161 131 18-5-3 14-7-4 10-4-2 Winnipeg 53 31 13 9 71 172 140 19-3-2 12-10-7 8-5-2 St. Louis 54 32 19 3 67 153 134 18-10-0 14-9-3 7-4-1 San Jose 52 28 16 8 64 152 142 14-7-3 14-9-5 12-2-3 Dallas 53 30 19 4 64 165 139 18-8-1 12-11-3 8-10-0 Los Angeles 52 28 19 5 61 148 126 13-9-3 15-10-2 7-9-3 Minnesota 52 28 19 5 61 153 150 18-4-4 10-15-1 8-9-0 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 164 149 18-7-1 10-12-3 7-7-1 Calgary 52 26 18 8 60 147 149 13-13-3 13-5-5 8-6-3 Anaheim 54 25 19 10 60 151 156 14-9-3 11-10-7 8-5-5 Chicago 52 24 20 8 56 153 145 12-10-3 12-10-5 6-7-2 Edmonton 50 22 24 4 48 138 161 11-13-2 11-11-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 52 21 25 6 48 137 168 10-14-3 11-11-3 5-9-1 Arizona 52 12 31 9 33 119 182 6-16-3 6-15-6 1-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Vegas 4, Washington 3

San Jose 3, Carolina 1

Montreal 4, Ottawa 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 7, Anaheim 4

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.