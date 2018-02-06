|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Toronto
|36
|16
|.692
|2
|Philadelphia
|25
|25
|.500
|12
|New York
|23
|31
|.426
|16
|Brooklyn
|19
|35
|.352
|20
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Miami
|29
|24
|.547
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|29
|.442
|7½
|Atlanta
|16
|37
|.302
|15
|Orlando
|15
|36
|.294
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Indiana
|30
|25
|.545
|2
|Detroit
|26
|26
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|18
|34
|.346
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|13
|.745
|—
|San Antonio
|34
|21
|.618
|6
|New Orleans
|28
|24
|.538
|10½
|Memphis
|18
|34
|.346
|20½
|Dallas
|17
|36
|.321
|22
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Oklahoma City
|30
|24
|.556
|3
|Portland
|29
|25
|.537
|4
|Denver
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|Utah
|24
|28
|.462
|8
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|41
|12
|.774
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|25
|.510
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|21
|31
|.404
|19½
|Phoenix
|18
|36
|.333
|23½
|Sacramento
|16
|36
|.308
|24½
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 99, New York 96
Boston 97, Portland 96
Milwaukee 109, Brooklyn 94
Toronto 101, Memphis 86
L.A. Lakers 108, Oklahoma City 104
Charlotte 115, Phoenix 110
|Monday's Games
Detroit 111, Portland 91
Washington 111, Indiana 102
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.