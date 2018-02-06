Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 6 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Taipower seeking to restart nuclear reactor



@China Times: Premier Lai gives nod to restarting nuclear reactor



@Liberty Times: Taipower planning to restart nuclear reactor as cold weather boosts electricity demand



@Apple Daily: Snow falls on Yangmingshan

​

@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision sees revenue decline 28% in January



@Commercial Times: Largan Precision revenue weak in January

