Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 6 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipower seeking to restart nuclear reactor
@China Times: Premier Lai gives nod to restarting nuclear reactor
@Liberty Times: Taipower planning to restart nuclear reactor as cold weather boosts electricity demand
@Apple Daily: Snow falls on Yangmingshan
@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision sees revenue decline 28% in January
@Commercial Times: Largan Precision revenue weak in January
