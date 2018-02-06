Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top news across Taiwan on Feb. 6, 2018 

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/06 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 6  -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower seeking to restart nuclear reactor

@China Times: Premier Lai gives nod to restarting nuclear reactor

@Liberty Times: Taipower planning to restart nuclear reactor as cold weather boosts electricity demand

@Apple Daily: Snow falls on Yangmingshan

@Economic Daily News: Largan Precision sees revenue decline 28% in January

@Commercial Times: Largan Precision revenue weak in January
 
