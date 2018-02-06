  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 08:52
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 14 11 1 2 28 6 34
San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 19 9 28
Talleres 14 8 3 3 19 7 27
Santa Fe 14 7 4 3 18 11 25
Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25
Huracan 14 7 3 4 17 12 24
Belgrano 14 6 6 2 11 9 24
Argentinos Jrs 14 7 2 5 21 16 23
Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 16 13 23
Godoy Cruz 13 6 3 4 15 14 21
Atletico Tucuman 14 5 5 4 15 12 20
Colon 14 5 5 4 15 14 20
San Martin 13 6 2 5 15 15 20
Racing Club 14 5 4 5 20 16 19
Banfield 14 5 4 5 17 15 19
Defensa y Justicia 14 5 3 6 21 21 18
River Plate 14 5 3 6 18 19 18
Patronato Parana 14 4 5 5 13 16 17
Gimnasia 14 5 2 7 18 23 17
Velez Sarsfield 14 5 2 7 10 15 17
Rosario Central 14 4 5 5 11 17 17
Lanus 13 4 3 6 10 21 15
Newell's 14 4 4 6 14 15 13
Chacarita Jrs 14 3 3 8 11 14 12
Temperley 14 3 3 8 9 24 12
Olimpo 14 2 3 9 8 21 9
Tigre 13 1 5 7 10 19 8
Arsenal 14 1 3 10 7 17 6
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Friday, Feb. 2

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Saturday, Feb. 3

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 0

Banfield 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 0, Independiente 1

Sunday, Feb. 4

River Plate 2, Olimpo 0

Estudiantes 4, Newell's 2

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 1

Monday, Feb. 5

Racing Club 4, Huracan 0

Chacarita Jrs 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Temperley 0, Talleres 1

Tuesday, Feb. 6

San Martin vs. Tigre 0015 GMT

Thursday, Feb. 8

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus 0030 GMT

Friday, Feb. 9

Defensa y Justicia vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2200 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 10

Newell's vs. Colon 0015 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes 2000 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Patronato Parana 2000 GMT

Olimpo vs. Racing Club 2215 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 11

Independiente vs. San Lorenzo 0030 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT

Talleres vs. Banfield 2000 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Temperley 2215 GMT

Monday, Feb. 12

Lanus vs. River Plate 0030 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Tigre vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Huracan vs. Rosario Central 0015 GMT