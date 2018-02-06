BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|14
|11
|1
|2
|28
|6
|34
|San Lorenzo
|14
|8
|4
|2
|19
|9
|28
|Talleres
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|7
|27
|Santa Fe
|14
|7
|4
|3
|18
|11
|25
|Independiente
|14
|7
|4
|3
|15
|10
|25
|Huracan
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|24
|Belgrano
|14
|6
|6
|2
|11
|9
|24
|Argentinos Jrs
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|16
|23
|Estudiantes
|14
|7
|2
|5
|16
|13
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|14
|21
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|12
|20
|Colon
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|14
|20
|San Martin
|13
|6
|2
|5
|15
|15
|20
|Racing Club
|14
|5
|4
|5
|20
|16
|19
|Banfield
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|15
|19
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|5
|3
|6
|21
|21
|18
|River Plate
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|19
|18
|Patronato Parana
|14
|4
|5
|5
|13
|16
|17
|Gimnasia
|14
|5
|2
|7
|18
|23
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|14
|5
|2
|7
|10
|15
|17
|Rosario Central
|14
|4
|5
|5
|11
|17
|17
|Lanus
|13
|4
|3
|6
|10
|21
|15
|Newell's
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|15
|13
|Chacarita Jrs
|14
|3
|3
|8
|11
|14
|12
|Temperley
|14
|3
|3
|8
|9
|24
|12
|Olimpo
|14
|2
|3
|9
|8
|21
|9
|Tigre
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|19
|8
|Arsenal
|14
|1
|3
|10
|7
|17
|6
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2
|Friday, Feb. 2
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 0
Banfield 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 0, Independiente 1
|Sunday, Feb. 4
River Plate 2, Olimpo 0
Estudiantes 4, Newell's 2
Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 1
|Monday, Feb. 5
Racing Club 4, Huracan 0
Chacarita Jrs 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Temperley 0, Talleres 1
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
San Martin vs. Tigre 0015 GMT
|Thursday, Feb. 8
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus 0030 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 9
Defensa y Justicia vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Arsenal 2200 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 10
Newell's vs. Colon 0015 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes 2000 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Patronato Parana 2000 GMT
Olimpo vs. Racing Club 2215 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 11
Independiente vs. San Lorenzo 0030 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT
Talleres vs. Banfield 2000 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Temperley 2215 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 12
Lanus vs. River Plate 0030 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2200 GMT
Tigre vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Huracan vs. Rosario Central 0015 GMT