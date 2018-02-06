WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--WATFORD-CHELSEA

WATFORD, England — Antonio Conte's future as Chelsea manager is cast into further doubt when the struggling English Premier League champion is thrashed by Watford 4-1. SENT: 370 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — VAR help can't prevent Lazio from 2nd straight defeat. SENT: 180 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Las Palmas beats last-place Malaga 1-0 late. SENT: 120 words.

CAR--F1-GRID KIDS

PARIS — "Grid kids" are replacing "grid girls" in Formula One this season. F1 says youngsters from motorsport clubs, who for example are already competing in karting, will stand alongside drivers on the grid before races. SENT: 180 words, photo.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT

CHARLOTTE, Michigan — The worst sex-abuse case in sports history ends with a third long prison sentence for Larry Nassar, and his victims vow to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world and raised alarms about the sport's ask-no-questions culture. By David Eggert. SENT: 960 words, photos.

FBN--SUPER BOWL-CHAMPION EAGLES

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — The path Nick Foles has taken, with all the trials and tribulations, successes and setbacks, led to his hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. For Foles — and for his Philadelphia Eagles — there is one underlying theme to it all: Perseverance. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKN--TRAIL BLAZERS-PISTONS

DETROIT — The Pistons try for their third straight NBA victory with Blake Griffin and fourth in a row overall when they face a Portland Trail Blazers team coming off a last-second loss at Boston. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game has started.

Other stories:

— TEN--NADAL-INJURY — Nadal expects to be fit to play in Acapulco this month. SENT: 90 words, photo.

— SOC--DEPORTIVO LA CORUNA-SEEDORF — Deportivo La Coruna hires Seedorf as coach. SENT: 270 words, photo.

