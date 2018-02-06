Las Palmas beats last-place Malaga 1-0 late in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Substitute Alen Halilovic scored in the 90th minute for Las Palmas to beat relegation rival Malaga 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Halilovic controlled the ball with his chest and sent a left-footed shot into the far corner from just inside the area, allowing the hosts to open a four-point gap over last-place Malaga.

Las Palmas remain second-to-last in the 20-team standings, on goal difference with Deportivo La Coruna.

"We have to keep fighting," Halilovic said. "We took an important step forward with the victory today."

It was the second consecutive home win for Las Palmas.

Malaga had its winless streak extended to seven matches.

Barcelona has a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga