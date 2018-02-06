Vestas 11th Hour Race to miss Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vestas 11th Hour Racing says it won't compete in Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race and its 65-foot sloop is behind shipped from Hong Kong to Auckland, New Zealand, to repair damage sustained in a fatal collision with a Chinese fishing boat two weeks ago.

The team had been tight-lipped about its plans until releasing a statement Monday.

The team said its "seriously damaged" boat couldn't be repaired in Hong Kong, and that a new bow section is being built by Persico Marine in Italy and will be installed in Auckland.

Race organizers originally said there was limited damage, but photos of the yacht taken hours after the collision showed a large hole in the port hull near the bow.

One fisherman was killed and nine had to be rescued after their boat sank.