How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks took their worst loss in six-and-a-half years. Two days of steep losses have erased the market's gains from the start of this year and ended a period of record-setting calm for stocks.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index surrendered 113.19 points, or 4.1 percent, to 2,648.94.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent, at 24,345.75.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 273.42 points, or 3.8 percent, to 6,967.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 56.18 points, or 3.6 percent, for 1,491.09.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 24.67 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is down 373.47 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 64.13 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.42 points, or 2.9 percent.