Sanchez-Kane emphasizes sex and fashion at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Menswear designer Barbara Sanchez-Kane is ever evocative, especially when it comes to her native Mexico. On opening day of New York Fashion Week on Monday, she took on sexual topics of all kinds, from the lack of adequate sex education to same-sex love.

Two men clad in barely more than athletic supporters on her runway danced seductively as they walked the runway together. Other models wore shirts with holes cut out at the nipples and still others had condoms in their hair.

In an interview, Sanchez-Kane says that her country must move forward to battle its history of sexual silence, machismo and intolerance.

Her show comes on the first day of New York Fashion Week's menswear collections.