Snow causes hundreds of crashes; 5 killed on Missouri roads

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri say five people died and dozens were injured after more than 650 crashes occurred on snow-covered roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the wrecks began Sunday afternoon as the snow started to fall. The National Weather Service says rapidly declining temperatures throughout the day caused the wet roadways to freeze over.

The largest crash happened on Interstate 44 near Marshfield, about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City. Authorities say 60 to 80 vehicles were damaged in the wreck and a 55-year-old California man was killed.

In Iowa, authorities closed part of Interstate 35 near Ames on Monday after up to 50 vehicles collided on the snow-covered pavement. Officials say the wrecks were caused, in part, by drivers trying to enter the freeway and crashing into existing accidents.