New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|65.10
|65.40
|63.55
|64.15 Down 1.30
|Mar
|64.69
|64.97
|63.26
|63.83 Down 1.24
|Apr
|64.19
|64.43
|62.89
|63.41 Down 1.20
|May
|63.60
|63.90
|62.47
|62.96 Down 1.15
|Jun
|62.98
|63.32
|62.00
|62.46 Down 1.09
|Jul
|62.50
|62.71
|61.48
|61.92 Down 1.03
|Aug
|61.75
|62.13
|60.95
|61.38
|Down .97
|Sep
|61.22
|61.46
|60.55
|60.88
|Down .89
|Oct
|60.63
|60.94
|60.06
|60.40
|Down .84
|Nov
|60.25
|60.56
|59.55
|59.97
|Down .76
|Dec
|59.67
|60.08
|59.18
|59.54
|Down .70
|Jan
|59.10
|59.46
|58.70
|59.08
|Down .65
|Feb
|58.74
|59.15
|58.40
|58.65
|Down .63
|Mar
|58.25
|Down .59
|Apr
|57.88
|Down .54
|May
|57.35
|57.96
|57.19
|57.53
|Down .51
|Jun
|57.16
|Down .47
|Jul
|56.82
|57.06
|56.75
|56.82
|Down .44
|Aug
|56.51
|Down .42
|Sep
|56.22
|56.50
|56.22
|56.23
|Down .40
|Oct
|55.97
|Down .39
|Nov
|55.75
|56.12
|55.47
|55.74
|Down .34
|Dec
|55.46
|Down .33
|Jan
|55.19
|Down .32
|Feb
|54.91
|Down .30
|Mar
|54.65
|Down .26
|Apr
|54.37
|Down .24
|May
|54.01
|54.21
|53.99
|54.13
|Down .26
|Jun
|53.89
|Down .27
|Jul
|53.72
|Down .26
|Aug
|53.52
|Down .25
|Sep
|53.33
|Down .25
|Oct
|53.17
|Down .24
|Nov
|53.00
|53.31
|52.80
|53.03
|Down .24
|Dec
|52.85
|Down .24
|Jan
|52.66
|Down .24
|Feb
|52.45
|Down .24
|Mar
|52.29
|Down .24
|Apr
|52.16
|Down .25
|May
|52.06
|Down .26
|Jun
|51.92
|Down .26
|Jul
|51.88
|Down .26
|Aug
|51.80
|Down .25
|Sep
|51.58
|Down .25
|Oct
|51.50
|Down .24
|Nov
|51.53
|51.63
|51.23
|51.41
|Down .24
|Dec
|51.30
|Down .25
|Jan
|51.22
|Down .26
|Feb
|51.20
|Down .27
|Mar
|51.11
|Down .29
|Apr
|51.08
|Down .30
|May
|51.01
|Down .31
|Jun
|50.90
|Down .31
|Jul
|50.91
|Down .32
|Aug
|51.02
|Down .32
|Sep
|50.90
|Down .32
|Oct
|50.91
|Down .33
|Nov
|50.69
|50.85
|50.69
|50.85
|Down .33
|Dec
|50.86
|Down .33
|Jan
|50.83
|Down .33
|Feb
|50.85
|Down .33
|Mar
|50.81
|Down .33
|Apr
|50.78
|Down .33
|May
|50.84
|Down .33
|Jun
|50.82
|Down .33
|Jul
|50.78
|Down .33
|Aug
|50.89
|Down .33
|Sep
|50.89
|Down .33
|Oct
|50.90
|Down .33
|Nov
|51.00
|51.00
|50.93
|50.93
|Down .34
|Dec
|50.97
|Down .34
|Jan
|50.99
|Down .34
|Feb
|51.02
|Down .34
|Mar
|51.04
|Down .34
|Apr
|51.07
|Down .34
|May
|51.08
|Down .34
|Jun
|51.12
|Down .34
|Jul
|51.14
|Down .34
|Aug
|51.17
|Down .34
|Sep
|51.19
|Down .34
|Oct
|51.22
|Down .34
|Nov
|51.24
|Down .34
|Dec
|51.27
|Down .34
|Jan
|51.31
|Down .34
|Feb
|51.34
|Down .34
|Mar
|51.37
|Down .34
|Apr
|51.41
|Down .34
|May
|51.44
|Down .34
|Jun
|51.48
|Down .34
|Jul
|51.51
|Down .34
|Aug
|51.55
|Down .34
|Sep
|51.58
|Down .34
|Oct
|51.62
|Down .34
|Nov
|51.65
|Down .34
|Dec
|51.68
|Down .34
|Jan
|51.72
|Down .34
|Feb
|51.75
|Down .34
|Mar
|51.78
|Down .34
|Apr
|51.82
|Down .34
|May
|51.85
|Down .34
|Jun
|51.88
|Down .34
|Jul
|51.92
|Down .34
|Aug
|51.95
|Down .34
|Sep
|51.98
|Down .34
|Oct
|52.02
|Down .34
|Nov
|52.05
|Down .34
|Dec
|52.08
|Down .34
|Jan
|52.11
|Down .34