BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 04:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 65.10 65.40 63.55 64.15 Down 1.30
Mar 64.69 64.97 63.26 63.83 Down 1.24
Apr 64.19 64.43 62.89 63.41 Down 1.20
May 63.60 63.90 62.47 62.96 Down 1.15
Jun 62.98 63.32 62.00 62.46 Down 1.09
Jul 62.50 62.71 61.48 61.92 Down 1.03
Aug 61.75 62.13 60.95 61.38 Down .97
Sep 61.22 61.46 60.55 60.88 Down .89
Oct 60.63 60.94 60.06 60.40 Down .84
Nov 60.25 60.56 59.55 59.97 Down .76
Dec 59.67 60.08 59.18 59.54 Down .70
Jan 59.10 59.46 58.70 59.08 Down .65
Feb 58.74 59.15 58.40 58.65 Down .63
Mar 58.25 Down .59
Apr 57.88 Down .54
May 57.35 57.96 57.19 57.53 Down .51
Jun 57.16 Down .47
Jul 56.82 57.06 56.75 56.82 Down .44
Aug 56.51 Down .42
Sep 56.22 56.50 56.22 56.23 Down .40
Oct 55.97 Down .39
Nov 55.75 56.12 55.47 55.74 Down .34
Dec 55.46 Down .33
Jan 55.19 Down .32
Feb 54.91 Down .30
Mar 54.65 Down .26
Apr 54.37 Down .24
May 54.01 54.21 53.99 54.13 Down .26
Jun 53.89 Down .27
Jul 53.72 Down .26
Aug 53.52 Down .25
Sep 53.33 Down .25
Oct 53.17 Down .24
Nov 53.00 53.31 52.80 53.03 Down .24
Dec 52.85 Down .24
Jan 52.66 Down .24
Feb 52.45 Down .24
Mar 52.29 Down .24
Apr 52.16 Down .25
May 52.06 Down .26
Jun 51.92 Down .26
Jul 51.88 Down .26
Aug 51.80 Down .25
Sep 51.58 Down .25
Oct 51.50 Down .24
Nov 51.53 51.63 51.23 51.41 Down .24
Dec 51.30 Down .25
Jan 51.22 Down .26
Feb 51.20 Down .27
Mar 51.11 Down .29
Apr 51.08 Down .30
May 51.01 Down .31
Jun 50.90 Down .31
Jul 50.91 Down .32
Aug 51.02 Down .32
Sep 50.90 Down .32
Oct 50.91 Down .33
Nov 50.69 50.85 50.69 50.85 Down .33
Dec 50.86 Down .33
Jan 50.83 Down .33
Feb 50.85 Down .33
Mar 50.81 Down .33
Apr 50.78 Down .33
May 50.84 Down .33
Jun 50.82 Down .33
Jul 50.78 Down .33
Aug 50.89 Down .33
Sep 50.89 Down .33
Oct 50.90 Down .33
Nov 51.00 51.00 50.93 50.93 Down .34
Dec 50.97 Down .34
Jan 50.99 Down .34
Feb 51.02 Down .34
Mar 51.04 Down .34
Apr 51.07 Down .34
May 51.08 Down .34
Jun 51.12 Down .34
Jul 51.14 Down .34
Aug 51.17 Down .34
Sep 51.19 Down .34
Oct 51.22 Down .34
Nov 51.24 Down .34
Dec 51.27 Down .34
Jan 51.31 Down .34
Feb 51.34 Down .34
Mar 51.37 Down .34
Apr 51.41 Down .34
May 51.44 Down .34
Jun 51.48 Down .34
Jul 51.51 Down .34
Aug 51.55 Down .34
Sep 51.58 Down .34
Oct 51.62 Down .34
Nov 51.65 Down .34
Dec 51.68 Down .34
Jan 51.72 Down .34
Feb 51.75 Down .34
Mar 51.78 Down .34
Apr 51.82 Down .34
May 51.85 Down .34
Jun 51.88 Down .34
Jul 51.92 Down .34
Aug 51.95 Down .34
Sep 51.98 Down .34
Oct 52.02 Down .34
Nov 52.05 Down .34
Dec 52.08 Down .34
Jan 52.11 Down .34