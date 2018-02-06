BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2074
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2051
|2067
|2034
|2045
|Down
|14
|May
|2093
|Down
|7
|May
|2080
|2096
|2063
|2074
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2093
|2110
|2082
|2093
|Down
|7
|Sep
|2109
|2125
|2100
|2110
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2136
|2149
|2125
|2136
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2171
|2171
|2153
|2160
|Down
|3
|May
|2182
|2182
|2173
|2173
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2191
|2191
|2175
|2187
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2201
|2201
|2185
|2197
|Down
|1
|Dec
|2208
|unch