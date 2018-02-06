  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2074 Down 11
Mar 2051 2067 2034 2045 Down 14
May 2093 Down 7
May 2080 2096 2063 2074 Down 11
Jul 2093 2110 2082 2093 Down 7
Sep 2109 2125 2100 2110 Down 6
Dec 2136 2149 2125 2136 Down 4
Mar 2171 2171 2153 2160 Down 3
May 2182 2182 2173 2173 Down 2
Jul 2191 2191 2175 2187 Down 1
Sep 2201 2201 2185 2197 Down 1
Dec 2208 unch