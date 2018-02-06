Agents: Mexican, Guatemalan tried to smuggle Romanians to US

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — U.S. border agents say a man from Mexico and another from Guatemala tried to smuggle five Romanians into the United States from Canada along a remote stretch of the border.

Federal court documents filed Monday say U.S. Border Patrol agents were alerted Friday night that a group of people had been spotted entering the United States in Canaan, Vermont.

Agents found six people, the Mexican citizen and five Romanians, hiding. All admitted they had entered the U.S. illegally.

The Mexican man told agents he had permission to live in Canada, but had been asked to smuggle the Romanians into the United States.

Agents later arrested a Guatemalan who said he was being paid $1,000 to drive the Romanians to Rhode Island.