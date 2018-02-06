Saks parent taps health care world for next CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The company that owns department store chains Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor is tapping the world of health care for its next CEO.

Canada-based Hudson's Bay Co., which also operates stores under its own name, has appointed Helena Foulkes as chief executive, effective Feb. 19. Foulkes, most recently executive vice president at CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy, was an architect of the chain's expansion in health care.

Foulkes succeeds Jerry Storch, who left Hudson's Bay on Nov. 1.

Hudson's Bay, like other department store chains, is overhauling its business as shopper preferences change. Last year, it sold its Lord & Taylor flagship in Manhattan to the office space-sharing company WeWork. L&T also struck a deal with Walmart to start selling its clothes on Walmart's site.