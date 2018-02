Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for December, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December, 10 a.m.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

The Walt Disney reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.