Witness says he joined bribery schemes with ex-Cuomo aide

NEW YORK (AP) — The government's key witness in its bribery case against a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he participated in bribery schemes with his longtime friend.

Todd Howe began his testimony Monday morning as prosecutors try to prove 48-year-old Joseph Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes from three businessmen.

Peroco's lawyers say the longtime aide and Cuomo confidant did nothing wrong.

Howe says he joined bribery schemes with Percoco from 2010 to 2016.

He says he hired Percoco out of college three decades ago and considered him the closest thing to a brother he's had.

Howe says he wanted to help when Percoco told him he had financial problems in 2014.

Howe pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal crimes including bribery and corruption. He is awaiting sentencing.