  1. Home
  2. World

Italy's Berlusconi: 600,000 migrants "ready" to commit crime

By  Associated Press
2018/02/06 01:13

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo Italian former Prime Minister and Forza Italia (Go Italy) party leader, Silvio Berlusconi, is backdropped by

FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 18, 2018, 81-year-old former Premier Silvio Berlusconi laughs as he attends 'L'aria che tira' tv show at La 7

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has asserted that 600,000 migrants who arrived illegally in Italy are "ready" to commit crimes and his center-right party would send nearly all back to their home countries.

Berlusconi made the comments in a TV interview on Sunday, a day after an alleged far-right extremist was arrested for allegedly shooting six Africans in a central Italian town. The interview was with TG5, part of his media empire.

His opponents sought to gain traction on the remarks Monday. Democratic Party chief Matteo Renzi and populist 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio are blaming some of the policies during Berlusconi's three stints in office for the influx of migrants that have become a dominant campaign theme in Italy's March 4 election.

Berlusconi is ineligible for office due to a tax fraud conviction.