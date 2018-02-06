Wigglesworth in as England waits on Youngs injury

LONDON (AP) — Scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth was recalled by England ahead of its Six Nations rugby match against Wales as a replacement for Ben Youngs, who could miss the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.

Youngs was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of England's 46-15 win over Italy on Sunday after appearing to trap his left leg in a ruck. England coach Eddie Jones said it looked as if it was a ligament injury.

Youngs was having a scan on Monday.

Wigglesworth was included in a 32-man squad for Saturday's match at Twickenham between teams who won their opening games of the Six Nations. Wales beat Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff.

No. 8 Nathan Hughes, who has been sidelined with a knee problem, will come into the England camp this week so his recovery can be assessed. He had been expected to miss England's first three games.