2 sought in Germany after witch cauldron carnival mishap

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southwestern Germany say they're looking for two people last seen dressed as witches after a teenager suffered serious scalds when her legs went into a cauldron of boiling water during an annual carnival parade.

Heilbronn police spokesman Achim Kueller told the dpa news agency Monday the two suspects were on a float with a boiling cauldron of water as a prop during Saturday night's parade in nearby Eppingen.

Along the route, police say the "witches" brought an 18-year-old from the crowd aboard, and as they held her over the cauldron, her legs went in up to her knees.

Kueller says the two suspects fled and are wanted for negligent bodily harm and failure to provide assistance. The victim is expected to be in the hospital for at least a week.