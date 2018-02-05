Big birthday for Big Easy: New Orleans marks tricentennial

The Big Easy is celebrating a big birthday: 300 years since its founding.

New Orleans' year-long tricentennial celebration began New Year's Eve with massive fireworks over the Mississippi River.

Exhibitions, festivals and events planned throughout 2018 — including Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest — will reflect the tricentennial theme.

The city's three centuries include colonization by France and Spain, a British invasion and hurricanes.

Catholic faith and traditions have been central to local culture since Feb. 9, 1718, when a priest planted a cross on the site where St. Louis Cathedral now stands. An exhibition called "The Church in the Crescent" at the Old Ursuline Convent Museum explores the city's Catholic history. Other shows are planned at The Historic New Orleans Collection and New Orleans Museum of Art.