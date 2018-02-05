The Latest: Trump says no deal on DACA without a wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on immigration legislation (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he won't back an immigration deal without money for a border wall.

Trump's statement came Monday as two senators planned to introduce compromise legislation that would protect immigrants who entered the country illegally as children. The proposed legislation also would strengthen border security, but stops short of explicitly providing money for a wall along the boundary with Mexico.

Trump appeared to be responding to the legislation from Republican Sen. John McCain and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons when he tweeted: "Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time. March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal!"

DACA refers to the program that protected the young immigrants, also called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

___

8:52 a.m.

Two senators are introducing compromise legislation that would help achieve legal status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

The bill calls for bolstering border security by 2020. But it does not explicitly provide money for a border wall with Mexico, the focus of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The plan is a more modest approach than Trump has sought for protecting "Dreamers," young immigrants helped by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It lacks Trump's demands for limiting the relatives that "Dreamers" can sponsor for citizenship, and ending a visa lottery aimed at admitting more immigrants from diverse places including Africa.

The measure is by Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona and Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.