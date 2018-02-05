An archaeological adventure visiting Mexico's pyramid cities

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It's an archaeological adventure: Travel back through time across the centuries, touring Mayan and Aztec ruins from Mexico City to the Yucatan jungle.

In Mexico City, you'll find Templo Mayor (TEM-PLOH my-OR). An hour outside the city you can visit Teotihuacan (tay-oh-tay-WAH-kun).

Fly to the Yucatan and see Chichen Itza (CHEE-chen EET-sah) and Tulum (too-LOOM).

The ruins include massive pyramids that were part of ancient cities, along with thousands of artifacts and ongoing excavations.

The complexes were mostly built and inhabited over centuries before the Spanish arrived around the year 1500. The cities were then abandoned or destroyed as indigenous cultures were overrun.

The seaside ruins of Tulum in Quintana Roo (keen-TAH-nuh roo) are particularly beautiful, situated on an expansive bluff overlooking the ocean, about 80 miles from Cancun.