Dennis Quaid narrates audiobook of 'The Right Stuff'

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Quaid is back in his spacesuit — at least on tape.

The actor is narrating a new audio edition of Tom Wolfe's prize-winning book about the space program, "The Right Stuff." Quaid played astronaut Gordon Cooper in the 1983 film adaptation, which also starred Ed Harris, Sam Shepard and Fred Ward. He called the experience of the audio narration "daunting," explaining that the book's 400-plus pages were more than he had remembered. He also loved the spark of Wolfe's prose style, the chance to relive the making of the film and the chance to play, at least in one medium, all of the characters.

With film credits including "Great Balls of Fire!" The Big Easy" and "Traffic," Quaid says "The Right Stuff" is his favorite.