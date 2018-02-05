Kelly Clarkson thinks Lorde should have performed at Grammys

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kelly Clarkson says because Lorde was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys, she should have been able to perform at the show.

Clarkson tells The Associated Press she thought "it was weird" Lorde didn't hit the stage and hopes "there was a real, valid reason."

The Recording Academy drew criticism for not letting Lorde perform. The organization was also criticized because only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and its CEO said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage.

When asked about Neil Portnow's comments, Clarkson said, "He was confused. Poor soul. Yup."

Portnow later said his words were taken out of context.