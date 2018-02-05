Woman with $559M Powerball ticket wants to stay anonymous

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint last week in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She then contacted a lawyer and learned that she could have shielded her identity by instead writing the name of a trust.

The New Hampshire resident says she made a huge mistake. She hasn't turned in the ticket yet.

State lottery officials say they will proceed in accordance with state law, which says a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.