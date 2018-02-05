Gunmen kill Chinese shipping employee in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on two Chinese nationals in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Monday, killing one and wounding the other, police said.

Senior police officer Azad Khan said the two employees of a shipping firm were targeted in an upscale neighborhood while out shopping for groceries.

The perpetrators fired nine shots before fleeing in a car, Khan said. He said one victim was shot twice in the head and died at a hospital while the other was shot in the leg.

It was not clear what motivated the attack.

China has invested heavily in transport projects in Pakistan as the two countries have strengthened ties in recent years.