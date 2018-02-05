Luigi Di Biagio takes over as Italy coach on caretaker basis

ROME (AP) — Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio will take over Italy's senior national team on a caretaker basis for friendlies against Argentina and England in March.

The Azzurri have been without a coach since Gian Piero Ventura was fired following a playoff loss to Sweden in November that ruled Italy out of the World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Italy plays Argentina in Manchester, England, on March 23 then faces England in London four days later. The Azzurri's next competitive fixture is Sept. 7 against Poland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Roberto Mancini, Carlo Ancelotti and former Italy coach Antonio Conte are among those being considered for the full-time job.

The 46-year-old Di Biagio played for Italy as a midfielder at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.