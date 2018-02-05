2 senators offer narrow bill protecting young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two senators are introducing compromise legislation that would help achieve legal status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

The bill calls for bolstering border security by 2020. But it does not explicitly provide money for a border wall with Mexico, the focus of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The plan is a more modest approach than Trump has sought for protecting "Dreamers," young immigrants helped by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It lacks Trump's demands for limiting the relatives that "Dreamers" can sponsor for citizenship, and ending a visa lottery aimed at admitting more immigrants from diverse places including Africa.

The measure is by Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona and Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.